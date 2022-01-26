Xbox Game Pass has got off to a great start in 2022, with January boasting a jam-packed line-up that included some high-profile day one releases – plus, let’s not forget the jaw-dropping Activision Blizzard announcement which will greatly enhance XGP in the future. Xbox’s deal to acquire the Call of Duty makers is a while away from getting rubber-stamped, so of immediate concern to subscribers right now is what’s in store for February 2022. So far, only a few games have been confirmed as getting a Day One Game Pass release in February 2022.

The three console games that have a confirmed Xbox Game Pass release date in February 2022 are Dreamscaper, Besiege and Edge of Eternity. Dreamscaper is a strategic, roguelite action RPG that will be heading to Xbox Game Pass on February 3. The Afterburner Studios-developed game is already out on PCs. Here is the Steam description for it: “By night, delve deep into your subconscious and discover powerful artifacts to conquer your nightmares. By day, explore the city of Redhaven and build relationships to unlock the power of your dreams. DREAM. DIE. WAKE. REPEAT.” The launch of Dreamscaper will be followed by Besiege and Edge of Eternity which are both hitting Xbox Game Pass on February 10. Besiege is a physics based building game where you build medieval siege engines that are used to attack huge fortresses and sleepy hamlets. While Edge of Eternity is a turn-based JRPG that its makers says has an “epic, grand tale of hope and sacrifice”.

Elsewhere in February 2022, Xbox Game Pass subscribers for PCs will see Total War: Warhammer III launch on February 17. And the – so far – final confirmed Xbox Game Pass release in February 2022 is Shredders. This is a snowboarding game inspired by the Amped series. For those not in the know, Amped was an exclusive Xbox series that debuted on the original Xbox. The first Amped game was released just days after the original Xbox launched in North America in November 2001. There were two Amped games on the OG Xbox which were followed by a third game for the Xbox 360. While so far there aren’t too many Xbox Game Pass releases confirmed for February 2022, you can be sure there will be plenty more games heading to the service that month which are yet to be announced.

In January 2022 Microsoft majorly strengthened the Xbox Game Pass library with plenty of high-profile third-party titles, great indie games and some surprise launches. The most high-profile games to head to Xbox Game Pass in January 2022 were undoubtedly Rainbow Six Extraction, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition (available via EA Play with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription) and the Hitman Trilogy compilation. These big hitters were joined by indie gems such as Spelunky 2, Death’s Door and Windjammers 2. If you love Japanese games, you would also have been treated to a few pleasant surprises at the start of 2022 – with Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc getting a stealth drop on Xbox Game Pass, and Taiko no Tatsujin The Drum Master hitting XGP at launch. If you’re not familiar with the latter, Taiko no Tatsujin is a beloved Japanese rhythm game arcade series where you have to hit buttons in time with catchy J-pop tunes, anime theme songs and more.

