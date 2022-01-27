A Georgia sheriff hopes for ‘much needed change in the mental health system’ after a deputy was shot during a traffic stop

The suspect, 24-year-old Zachary Lucas Olivar, has a “history of mental illness,” Jones County Sheriff R. N. Reece said.

“We have received reports that he has been having issues for the past week, with several attempts made by his family to get him help,” Reece said in a post on the Facebook account of the sheriff’s office.

CNN attempted to contact Olivar’s family but has not heard back and has not been able to confirm his mental health status.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s department released body and dash camera video from three deputies involved in the arrest. The edited video shows the man shooting one of the deputies in the chest at close range, then driving off. That deputy was hit in his bullet proof vest and survived, Reece said on Facebook.