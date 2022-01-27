Barry Cryer dead: Comedy stand up legend dies aged 86 – stars pay tribute

Morecambe and Wise writer Barry Cryer has died at the age of 86. The actor, who was regarded as one of comedy’s most successful and long-standing writers and performers, was awarded an OBE in 2001.

Following the devastating news, former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan led heartfelt tributes to the star on Twitter.

He told his 7.9 million followers: “RIP Barry Cryer.

“Such a warm, funny and talented man.

“A giant of British comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry,” he ended his post.

More to follow…

