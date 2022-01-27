Bentley gives boost to local economy with £2.5bn investment in Crewe plant
The luxury carmaker yesterday committed the massive 10-year investment to its “Dream Factory” in Cheshire, helping to secure 4,000 vital jobs. The plant will develop Bentley’s first Battery-Powered Electric Vehicle (BEV) which is scheduled to start rolling off the production line in 2025. It will mark a critical step in the company’s Beyond100 strategy. It aims to ensure Bentley is exclusively electric and carbon neutral by 2030.
Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “Our aim is to become the benchmark – not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations. Securing production of our first BEV in Crewe is a milestone moment for Bentley, and the UK, as we plan for a long-term sustainable future in Crewe.”
Peter Bosch, board member for manufacturing at Bentley, added: “Today is arguably the most important day in Bentley’s modern history. It’s a testament to the hard work and skill of our colleagues in Crewe. The journey really does start now. We have already transformed our factory to become carbon neutral, with industry-leading environmental credentials.
“With our new ‘Dream Factory’ concept, we are now going to zero also with water, waste and other environmental impacts until 2030. Unique craftsmanship, customer interaction and employee experience will be enhanced by digital tech, higher flexibility and new ways of personalisation. We will develop the best of Crewe into the future benchmark of luxury car manufacturing.”
Founded in 1919, Bentley was owned by Rolls-Royce for almost 50 years. In 1998 it was acquired by the Volkswagen Group.
