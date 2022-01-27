Bentley gives boost to local economy with £2.5bn investment in Crewe plant

The luxury carmaker yesterday committed the massive 10-year investment to its “Dream Factory” in Cheshire, helping to secure 4,000 vital jobs. The plant will develop Bentley’s first Battery-Powered Electric Vehicle (BEV) which is scheduled to start rolling off the production line in 2025. It will mark a critical step in the company’s Beyond100 strategy. It aims to ensure Bentley is exclusively electric and carbon neutral by 2030.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “Our aim is to become the benchmark – not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations. Securing production of our first BEV in Crewe is a milestone moment for Bentley, and the UK, as we plan for a long-term sustainable future in Crewe.”

Peter Bosch, board member for manufacturing at Bentley, added: “Today is arguably the most important day in Bentley’s modern history. It’s a testament to the hard work and skill of our colleagues in Crewe. The journey really does start now. We have already transformed our factory to become carbon neutral, with industry-leading environmental credentials.