Blow to Mark Zuckerberg’s crypto plans as ‘Facebook coin project to be sold off’

Facebook, now re-branded as Meta, has been pursuing the idea for some time with an initiative known as Libra being unveiled in 2019. Libra was not without controversy and attracted considerable backlash around the world prompting a rebranding as Diem in 2020. However, reports are now emerging this week that the project is in talks to sell off its assets. According to the Wall Street Journal, a person close to the matter claimed the company was winding down and selling its technology to California based bank Silvergate Capital for £149.4m ($ 200m).

Bloomberg also reported an unnamed source claiming Diem was aiming to sell its intellectual property to return money to investors. Silvergate had already announced a partnership with Diem in May 2021 with an agreement to become the exclusive issuer of Diem USD, a stablecoin backed by the US dollar. Stablecoins are a form of cryptocurrency linked to a real-world asset or currency such as the dollar or gold which it is claimed gives them more stability. Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at digital asset broker GlobalBlock said the latest news was “not surprising” given lawmakers had been pushing back against the Diem project for years.

Diem has suffered considerable regulatory resistance over fears it could become a rival to official currencies and undermine central banks. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has previously described the idea of a Facebook stablecoin as a “very big challenge to the system” and has cited it as a factor in the Bank exploring issuing its own digital currency. In Europe Diem also faced considerable regulatory opposition over concerns it could prove a threat to the financial stability of the Eurozone. Following its launch, the EU signalled it would not allow the token to operate until sufficient controls were in place.

In response, the bloc has been working on a new Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) set of regulations aimed at protecting users and investors. Amid these pressures Diem abandoned its Swiss headquarters to return to the US in May last year. The idea of a Facebook digital currency has had equal backlash in the US though with Mark Zuckerberg previously having to defend the idea in a Congressional hearing. Following this the plans were scaled back after a number of partners abandoned the project. According to Bloomberg, last Summer Diem was dealt a ‘final blow’ when US central bank the Federal Reserve refused to give assurance that it would allow the coin to be issued claiming members were uneasy with the plan. DON’T MISS:

In November the President’s Working Group in Financial Markets further expanded on the need for regulation releasing a report calling for stablecoin issuers to fall under the same regulation as banks. Despite the struggles for Diem, Mr Sotiriou was optimistic other stablecoins may do better. He explained: “I think existing stablecoins, like Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC, which have gained significant adoption, may suffer some regulatory pressure but not to the same extent. “Circle, in particular, seem to have been compliant with regulators thus far and have welcomed the Biden administration’s recommendation for regulating stablecoin issuers like banks.” Diem declined to comment further. Meta and Silvergate have not responded with further comment.

