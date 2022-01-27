Brexit extravaganza: London on top spot in world financial rankings for second year in row

As well as technology and innovation, London was found to lead in Europe as a destination for investment and has remained the world’s largest foreign exchange trading centre.

Catherine McGuinness, Policy Chair at the City of London Corporation, said: “Despite the challenges of the past year, the UK’s financial and professional services sector has proven resilient and supported the wider economy throughout the pandemic.

“But for the UK’s future success we must continue to build on our strengths, and cannot afford to be complacent.

“In order to remain globally competitive, we must future-proof the sector by improving digital skills and infrastructure.

“Our tax rates must remain globally competitive and, crucially, we need to remain open – and be seen to be open – to the very best talent from across the globe.”

