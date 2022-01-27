Covid hits car factories as output falls to 65-year low

The Covid crisis caused a global parts shortage which dented production. The closure of Toyota’s Swindon plant also had a significant impact.

The pandemic led to cars made by UK manufacturers – such as Nissan and Jaguar Land Rover – falling 6.7 per cent to 859,575 – the lowest total for 65 years, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Chief executive Mike Hawes said: “It was a dismal year – there’s no hiding it.” One big obstacle was a shortage of semiconductor chips, more than 1,500 of which are used in the average new car.

They are also used in PCs and consumer electronics and when sales of those soared during the lockdowns, it harmed supplies to car manufacturers.

The Society revealed that the shortages were still being felt.

