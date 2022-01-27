Entertainment

Evangeline Lilly says she attended the anti-vaccine mandate rally where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke

By Newslanes Media
31
Evangeline Lilly says she attended the anti-vaccine mandate rally where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke
The “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star, in an Instagram post, said she attended the rally to “support bodily sovereignty” and that she believes “nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under the threat of …” and listed several phrases, including loss of employment and violent attack.
“I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today,” she said, adding hashtags including “#medicalfreedom,” “#bodilyautonomy” and “#defeatthemandatesdc.”
Lilly did not reference Kennedy’s comments in her post. During the event, Kennedy, a longtime vaccine opponent, compared Covid-19 vaccine requirements in the US to conditions in Nazi Germany and said people living under Nazi rule “could hide in an attic, like Anne Frank did.” (Kennedy later apologized for invoking Frank’s name, and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, condemned the remarks.)
Lilly’s comments about Covid-19 have offended fans before. In March 2020, Lilly apologized for an Instagram post about taking her kids to a camp as the pandemic began in North America and comments she made about how “some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives.”
Lilly said at the time that “despite [her] intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY.”
CNN has contacted Lilly’s representatives for comment.

Get CyberSEO Lite – a freeware plugin for WordPress, which pulls Full-Text RSS articles automatically!

All copyrights for this article are reserved to CNN.com – RSS Channel – Entertainment

Newslanes Media 39394 posts 0 comments

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply