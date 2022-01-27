Florida radio host cooperates in federal investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, attorney tells CNN

Ellicott agreed on Monday to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to distribution of a controlled substance. His plea hearing is scheduled for February 9 in Orlando, according to the case’s docket.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, which filed the plea agreement with Ellicott, declined to comment on the case.

Ellicott’s attorney, Joe Zwick, said his client has met with federal investigators to share what he knows about allegations against Gaetz, including sexual contact with a minor, sex trafficking and obstruction of justice.

“He was able to shed light on all of those issues,” Zwick said.