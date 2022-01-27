Game Pass Has PC Games – PC Builder Series: Minecraft

To kick off the Game Pass Has PC Games – PC Builder Series in the new year, we invited back Austin Evans, UrAvgConsumer, and TinyMakesThings for another entry featuring Minecraft. Since last November, Minecraft has been available with PC Game Pass, and for the first time ever, we’ve been able to access both the Java and Bedrock Editions. We’re still reeling from that major announcement, so we had to dedicate an episode to this iconic game.

To celebrate that we can play both editions of Minecraft with PC Game Pass, we wanted to do something special for talented Minecraft content creator GeminiTay. Austin and Tiny teamed up to create a Minecraft-themed PC and a set of fun key caps to match.

To completely stun GeminiTay, Austin decided to build a PC that resembled one of her favorite Minecraft blocks. To accomplish this, Austin and his crew had to figure out how to fit all the components in a box-shaped formfactor. Despite this challenge, he did a great job, and the result is a striking blockified PC fit for a Minecraft fan.

Tiny’s key caps were inspired by popular Minecraft mobs, the Pig and Creeper. To take it even further, Tiny busted out her 3D printer and put together caps that looked like the Minecraft Ore block. The result of Tiny and Austin’s efforts was a worthwhile reveal that left GeminiTay surprised and ecstatic.

Check out GeminiTay’s YouTube to see her unboxing video. Also, stay tuned to her Twitch so you don’t miss her upcoming charity stream where she’ll be playing Minecraft on her brand-new PC.

To support the Minecraft edition of the Game Pass Has PC Games Invitational taking place on Jan. 28, UrAvgConsumer made a next level Minecraft-themed PC build that’s going to be given to a player whose clip is voted the Game Pass Has PC Games Craftiest Moment. Whoever ends up with his build will be truly lucky because the PC he assembled turned out incredible. Look at how UrAvgConsumer’s put his rig together in his YouTube video and make sure you join the Game Pass Has PC Games Invitational Hub on Boom TV, so you never miss an event.

After seeing how crafty our builders got, it feels like a great time to play Minecraft ourselves. Enjoy both editions of Minecraft with PC Game Pass. Join now to get your first month for $ 1. Stay tuned to the Xbox Wire to get the latest updates about the games you can discover next. See you soon!

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Xbox Wire