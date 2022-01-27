Games with Gold February 2022 includes free Xbox Series X download

Next month’s collection of free games on Games with Gold includes a title that might be worth checking out if your own an Xbox Series X console.

Launching on February 16, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield is the sole game of the list of four announced today that is confirmed to include next-gen upgrades.

Never Yield currently boasts positive user scores over on Steam and launched in 2021, making it one of the newest on the list too.

The official game description doesn’t include how the game has been optimised for Xbox Series X, but there are sure to be some notable differences between Xbox versions for those downloading next week.

A message from the Never Yield development team adds: “This project began as just a passion project I started on my own to create something familiar but new for this generation of gamers while highlighting aspects of a culture that is often overlooked. I really hope you enjoy the game once it’s released and follow my journey to create new and interesting games.”

“Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield is a 3D side-scroller that plays much like a classic endless runner. The game has an interesting story that keeps players always in motion. Run, Jump, Slide or “Dash” for acrobatic variants leading to dope combinations and avoid the challenges that await.