How to watch Yellowstone season 4 in the UK – Daily Express

The end of Yellowstone series three had fans shook as the Duttons were in danger.

John was shot, Kayce’s (Luke Grimes) office was under attack and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) had a bomb sent to her which exploded.

However, despite their perilous situations, it was revealed all three had managed to escape their predicaments with their survival intact during the season four premiere.

The identity of the attackers remains under wraps, however, but will John and co get to the bottom of the ordeal by the end of season four?

Yellowstone season 4 airs every Sunday on Paramount Network in the USA. A UK release date hasn’t been announced.

