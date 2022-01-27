Next James Bond: ‘New 007 star announcement may be as soon as after the Oscars’

With 17 years having passed since the last search for the next James Bond, speculation continues to be rife over who Daniel Craig’s successor will be after his explosive exit from the franchise in No Time To Die. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the 007 films, so surely this is the best time to announce the next star to take up the Licence to Kill? Now, industry insiders have teased the wait for the big news may actually not be that long away after all.

Deadline’s Justin Kroll tweeted: “While it’s been crickets on the #BondWatch scene, making it seem like this will be a long process, one source with a couple clients in the mix told me something interesting recently of when a decision may come down the pipeline, “I think we he[ar] who it is after the Oscars.”

The 94th Academy Awards take place on March 27, 2022, so this could be alluding to the end of that month or the beginning of April.

He clarified: “Obviously taking this with a grain a salt as putting an ETA on these types of decisions never works out but interesting that some believe this won’t be an all year wait. Again this a ‘could hear a name’ by spring not a guarantee to.”

Interestingly, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have said they’ve been so focused on No Time To Die, which is currently being plugged for awards season, that they’ve not even thought about the next Bond yet.