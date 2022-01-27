‘Pam & Tommy’ blends nostalgia with amazing makeup to create a two-in-one miniseries

To get the obvious out of the way, Lily James (especially) and Sebastian Stan disappear into the roles of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, whose whirlwind romance, week-later marriage and tumultuous relationship were in essence defined by the leak of a sexually explicit tape the pair had shot of themselves.

The couple was media catnip then and should be again, especially with attention-grabbing flourishes like a naked Tommy engaging in a conversation with the most famous part of himself — assisted by special effects — when he decides to give up the bachelor life and marry Pam.

That fantastical sequence captures the project’s whimsical and slightly uneven tone (“I, Tonya’s” Craig Gillespie directed the first three episodes), with the story set in motion by Rogen’s Rand Gauthier, a cash-strapped carpenter doing work on Lee’s palatial house.

When Lee fires him and stiffs him on payment, Gauthier decides to seek compensation and a measure of revenge by pilfering items from the property. Among them he finds the videotape, capitalizing upon his convenient ties to the porn industry through an unsavory producer (Nick Offerman) to try to wring every last buck out of its exposure. (In a particularly amusing moment, Gauthier rails against a guy selling bootleg copies in the Tower Records parking lot, as if there’s no honor among literal thieves.)