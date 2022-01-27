Peter Dinklage Snow White debate slammed by Paralympian: ‘Shouldn’t be cancelled’

The statement read: “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

The debate didn’t end there, as Will Perry and TikTok star Fats Timbo went on GMB to discuss the issue. The latter prefers the term little people, and even said that the use of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs title “isn’t appropriate at all.”

However, Perry said: “I welcome Disney’s choice to consult people but why didn’t they do that at the start, because I’ve read all sorts of things about when they create different movies, they’ve consulted people of different cultures and different races, down to the smallest detail. But if they’re going to, then fantastic. I don’t think we should cancel a fairy tale that’s so loved, so many people… love the story, and innocently as well. I don’t think it should be cancelled, it’s brilliant to have a little look and say okay let’s consult people with dwarfism, get their opinion, we might have to make some tweaks but I don’t think it should be cancelled at all.”

