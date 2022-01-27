Newslanes
Pokémon Legends: Arceus Tops Amazon’s “Best Sellers” Chart, Unsurprisingly

Physical copies have also sold out in some regions.

Ahead of the arrival of Pokémon Legends: Arceus on the Switch tomorrow, the game has already sold out in certain parts of the world on Amazon.

On both the US and UK Amazon webpages, physical copies of the game are temporarily out of stock. Even digital code sales are performing quite well. The game is currently the best-selling Nintendo Switch game on the website and also tops the charts in both regions as the best-selling video game (across all platforms) right now.

