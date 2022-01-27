Star Wars leak: Darth Vader prequel trilogy ‘retcon’ introduces Grogu early

WARNING: This article contains full spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett. The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett continued unravelling the Star Wars story on Disney Plus. The episode’s final stinger teased Din Djarin vowing to find Grogu once again, who was last seen being taken away by Luke Skywalker. But when fans see him again, they will be getting a flashback on his backstory.

The new “leak” report comes from Star Wars YouTuber Mike Zeroh. However, it is important to note that Zeroh’s claims in the past have not all been 100 percent true, so this information should be taken with a grain of salt. With that said, one of Zeroh’s latest videos included him revealing an upcoming scene in The Mandalorian season 3 which will reintroduce a pivotal scene from the 2005 film Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The scene in question came towards the end of the movie after Anakin Skywalker had transitioned to Darth Vader, and entered the Jedi Temple’s room full of younglings (children). This horrific moment showed the villain wielding his lightsaber, suggesting he was about to kill them all. In a later scene, it was confirmed Vader murdered all of the children (much to Padme’s disgust). Zeroh has confirmed this scene will be told once again in The Mandalorian season 3, but from a new angle, in what will be a “big retcon [change] for the prequel trilogy movies”.

Zeroh revealed: “[Star Wars boss Jon] Favreau is said to offer Grogu’s perspective of Anakin Skywalker destroying the younglings. The scene is said to see the return of Anakin Skywalker with an ignited blue lightsaber blade just like in Revenge of the Sith.” But, this time around, things will be different. Zeroh explained how viewers will see for the first time Vader stopping his heinous act and thinking about what he is doing. READ MORE: Star Wars original trilogy legend announces return

Either way, fans are reportedly going to see this mind-blowing scene later this year, with the episode in question being shot “by the end of February”. This new information is not completely out of the question, considering Luke Skywalker made a return to the series at the end of the previous season. Furthermore, the upcoming Kenobi Disney series is said to bring both Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor back to the forefront, as well as Darth Vader himself Hayden Christiansen. This Grogu and Darth Vader scene would also add to the original trilogy films.

By the end of Return of the Jedi Luke Skywalker became convinced that there was good left in his father, Darth Vader. His hesitation to kill Grogu may have been the first-ever stray from the Dark Side that Vader had. And, as fans recall, Vader would eventually go on to betray the Dark Side and kill Emperor Palpatine (until he was inexplicably resurrected, but that’s an entire other topic). The Star Wars Saga is available on Disney Plus now. SOURCE

