Newslanes
The News Hub
Gaming

Super Bomberman R Online Gets New Character And Battle Map

By Newslanes Media
27

Ver. 1.4.1 now live.

Super Bomberman R Online has been treated to another update, giving players the chance to check out a new character and a brand new map.

Related Posts

Mythical Action Game Aztech Forgotten Gods Gets Its Switch Release…

Stylish Shooter Severed Steel Gets More PC Content Ahead Of Switch…

Free Switch Online Trials Are Available To My Nintendo Members…

Let’s kick things off with the new map. Called Orion Town, this new battle arena offers up a variety of settings and seems to be just as hectic as you’d expect – check it out below.

Read the full article on nintendolife.com

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Nintendo Life | Latest News

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply
More Stories

Random: Nintendo Shows Switch Owners How To Delete Games, Uses…

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 Heist release time, new maps, update…

Call of Duty Mobile tips and tricks: How you can ace the battle…

1 of 66

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More