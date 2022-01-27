Super Bomberman R Online Gets New Character And Battle Map

Ver. 1.4.1 now live.

Super Bomberman R Online has been treated to another update, giving players the chance to check out a new character and a brand new map.

Let’s kick things off with the new map. Called Orion Town, this new battle arena offers up a variety of settings and seems to be just as hectic as you’d expect – check it out below.

