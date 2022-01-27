Teen and adult charged in connection with 8-year-old’s fatal shooting

Melissa was walking with her mother on Saturday afternoon when they heard gunshots, and the mother discovered the child had been struck in the head by a bullet, authorities said. The child died at a nearby hospital. Neither the mother nor the child were the intended targets, police said.

The child “was gunned down in the middle of the afternoon holding her mother’s hand,” Police Superintendent David Brown said at a Wednesday news conference.

A 16-year-old, who was not identified, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle, Brown said. The teenager is believed to be the shooter, he said.

The 27-year-old alleged driver, Xavier Guzman, also was arrested and charged, according to police. CNN has not been able to identify an attorney for Guzman at this time.