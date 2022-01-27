‘The Beatles: Get Back’ artifacts headed to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit will transport fans back to The Beatles’ legendary January 1969 studio sessions and final concert atop Apple Corps headquarters.

The showcase, titled “The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be,” opens March 18 and compliments Peter Jackson’s 2021 docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back,” chronicling the making of the Fab Four’s album, “Let It Be.”

The exhibit will feature instruments, clothing and handwritten lyrics seen in the film, as well as high-definition film clips, engineer Glyn Johns’ record acetate from the sessions, and photography by Linda McCartney and Ethan Russell.

Specific items featured in the exhibit include Paul McCartney’s black and gray shirt worn in the studio, John Lennon’s iconic eyeglasses and Epiphone electric guitar, Ringo Starr’s maple Ludwig drum kit and borrowed red raincoat from the rooftop performance, and George Harrison’s pink pinstripe suit. There are also handwritten lyrics on display from the songs “Dig a Pony,” “I’ve Got a Feeling” and “I Me Mine.”

“The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be” will also feature three screening rooms with footage from each location featured in Jackson’s docuseries, including Twickenham Film Studios, Apple Studios and the Apple Corps rooftop.

“The Beatles have had a massive, global impact across generations,” Greg Harris, CEO and president of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome a diverse mix of fans from around the world to experience this exhibit and are grateful for the support of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison, Apple Corps Ltd., and Peter Jackson for helping us tell this important story.”

The legendary rooftop concert from Jackson’s popular docuseries, released on Disney+ in November, will hit IMAX theaters on Sunday, Jan. 30. The Regal Crocker Park & IMAX in Westlake is showing the film at 3 p.m. Visit tickets.imax.com for details.

Meanwhile, “The Rooftop Concert” will move to movie theaters worldwide from Feb. 11-13, while “The Beatles: Get Back” arrives on home video Feb. 8.

