The best destinations for British expats in 2022 named with rent just £300 per month

“Homes are far more affordable than Wellington and Auckland on the North Island. Currently, the median house price stands at NZ$ 600,000 (£295,000).

“If you work in construction, manufacturing or IT, Christchurch is booming with well-paid opportunities, and the city’s location means that oceans, rivers, mountains and lakes are no more than an hour or two away.”

New Zealand is a great choice for active expats who will be able to try hiking, skiing and white water rafting.

The USA has always been a popular choice for British expats and Chris said that one spot stands out in 2022.

Get CyberSEO Lite – a freeware plugin for WordPress, which pulls Full-Text RSS articles automatically!

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Daily Express :: Travel News Feed