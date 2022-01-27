The fund that made $700 million on GameStop knew it was time to sell after an Elon Musk tweet

One hedge fund got the GameStop trade just about perfectly right last year — buying it under $ 10 and selling when the meme stock peaked.

The sell signal it used? An Elon Musk tweet.

That’s how 2021’s top-performing hedge fund Senvest Management was able to notch $ 700 million in profit from GameStop and bring its annual return to over 85%. The trade was the firm’s single best in its 25 years in existence.

“His piling on with that tweet for us was…we all looked at each other, and thought how do you top that?,” said Richard Mashaal, Senvest Management’s founder, CEO and co-CIO. “And so for that, for us, that signified peak momentum and we proceeded to exit the rest of our position.”

The Tesla CEO tweeted “Gamestonk!!” on Jan. 26 after the bell. The next day, GameStop reached its top at $ 347.51 apiece, when Senvest dumped its bet.