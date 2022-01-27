Tiffany Haddish and cast had a blast filming ‘The Afterparty’

That’s just what happened with the Apple TV+ series “The Afterparty,” which stars an ensemble cast that includes Tiffany Haddish, Ilana Glazer and Dave Franco.

It’s also an opportunity to improve your craft, Haddish told CNN.

“When you work with people that you admire and they are up to the standard of what you believe them to be then it makes you have to bring your game up a notch,” she said. “That’s how you become great.”

Haddish plays Detective Danner who is brought in to solve a murder after pop star Xavier (played by Franco) is killed during a party following a 15-year-high school reunion. (CNN spoke with Haddish prior to her arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence, which she has since addressed.)