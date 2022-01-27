Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reunite to discuss ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The latest entry in the Marvel juggernaut became the first movie to gross more than $ 1 billion at the global box office since 2019, and broke opening weekend records when it was first released in December.

The film’s astonishing popularity is — at least in part — down to the blend of old and new that came by bringing all three cinematic iterations of the iconic comic book character together onscreen for the first time.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” saw Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — who have all played Peter Parker in at least one film over the past 20 years — share the screen together and thrill fans who never thought they’d see the three in the same frame.

And — despite their respective fame for playing one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes and the enduring popularity of Spider-Man’s story — they were surprised at just how huge the movie has turned out to be.