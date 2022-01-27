Tome 10: Saw Arrives to the Archives in Dead by Daylight

Hello people of the Fog. Get ready for an exciting month of January as we have plenty of surprises for you. From a thrilling new Archive Tome to an in-game event full of rewards, now is the time to prepare for some Trials.

The Archives – Tome 10: Saw

Tome 10: Saw is now opened within The Archives, revealing three new stories from the world of Dead by Daylight – including never-before-seen pages from the “Book of Saw.” Have a look at the Tome’s Reveal Trailer below:

A twisted student of Jigsaw finds herself tempted by a dark epiphany. A determined detective faces the choice of a lifetime. The Observer becomes the observed as malevolent forces converge. A Tome as brutal and unforgiving as The Pig’s Reverse Bear Trap is yours to uncover – do you want to play a game?

As you uncover the mysteries of the Tome, earn your way through the Rift and get your hands on exclusive Saw items and outfits, including the Book of Saw Collection for The Pig and David. And if you’re willing for more, the Premium Track offers 70 tiers of rewards to unlock, worth over 20,000 Auric Cells.

Last but not least, enjoy 50% off of the Auric Cells (in-game currency) price on characters David Tapp and The Pig between January 26 (11 a.m. ET) to February 2 (11 a.m ET).

The Lurking Stripes Lunar New Year Event

The new Archives entry isn’t the only content that you can enjoy. Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with the in-game Lunar New Year event called Lurking Stripes, running from January 25 (2PM ET) to February 8 (2PM ET). In addition to a themed lobby and in-game props, this event features thematic rewards which can be earned while playing the in-game event.

You can also get your hands on a brand-new outfit for Yui Kimura, available now, as part of the Lurking Stripes Collection. Finally, take advantage of the sale we will run on outfits from previous Lunar New Year events in the in-game store.

That’s it for now! We’ve plenty of fun working on the new Archive Tome as well as on the in-game event. We hope to meet you in-game, because we definitely want to play a game… Oh and don’t forget: thanks to the Lunar New Year Sale currently running, you can enjoy 30% off the Ultimate Edition and 20% off both the Survivor and Killer Expansion Packs. See you in the Fog!

Dead by Daylight Behaviour Interactive Inc. ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

1148 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ $ 29.99 Get it now Xbox Game Pass Ever wished to play as one of the characters from your favorite horror movies? Dead by Daylight is a 1v4 multiplayer game that draws from all corners of the horror world from a powerful slasher to a terrifying paranormal entity. Choose between playing an unstoppable Killer and one of 4 Survivors trying to evade a gruesome death. Each character has their own deep progression system and plenty of unlockables that can be customized to fit your personal strategy. Work together to escape, or stalk and sacrifice every Survivor. This Edition of Dead by Daylight gives you access to a roster of 7 Killers (The Trapper, The Hillbilly, The Wraith, The Nurse, The Hag, The Huntress and The Doctor) and 9 Survivors (Meg Thomas, Claudette Morel, Jake Park, Dwight Fairfield, Ace Visconti, Nea Karlsson, Bill Overbeck, Feng Min and David King). It also includes two cosmetic add-ons packed with outfits for various characters.

