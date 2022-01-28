Alabama man executed less than two hours after 5-4 Supreme Court decision

Reeves was executed at Alabama’s Holman prison less than two hours later.

The lower court had agreed to block the execution because Reeves sought to be executed by an alternate method: nitrogen gas. But the justices granted Alabama’s request to reinstate the execution in an after-hours order Thursday.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, joined by the court’s three liberals, would have denied Alabama’s request. Justice Elena Kagan, writing only for Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor, said in the brief order that the majority should have abided by the lower court’s decision.

Kagan noted that “four judges” on three courts had decided “after extensive record development, briefing and argument” that the execution shouldn’t proceed. “The law demands that we give their conclusions deference,” Kagan wrote.