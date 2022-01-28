Bob Saget’s daughter shares heartfelt tribute to her dad

Lara Saget, the second of Saget’s three daughters, shared her thoughts on Instagram Thursday, writing that she felt so loved by her father and that she was grateful to have had him in her life.

“To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts,” she wrote. “My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body,” she continued. “Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love.”

“Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest,” she added, along with sharing a black-and-white photo of herself with her dad.

Kelly Rizzo, the late comedian’s wife, commented on the post, writing, “I love you forever, Lara.”