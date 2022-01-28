Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards this week and Flawless loot

With the Witch Queen slowly drawing closer, there are still plenty of reasons to jump in the Trials of Osiris. While we know that changes are being planned as part of the next expansion, that doesn’t mean you can’t still unlock some great Destiny 2 rewards in January. Today will see the return of the Trials, and without any mention of rule changes, Guardians should expect the regular rules to be enforced. The endgame goal will remain to unlock the Adept weapon of choice that Bungie has chosen to be the top prize. This will be the official Flawless loot until the mode is reset on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms. With the Trials scheduled to progress throughout the weekend, Guardians will be battling it out on a random map, with the top prize yet revealed. Last week, Guardians were trying to hit the high mark to claim the Sola’s Scar Adept Legendary Sword.

The official Osiris rewards will start being revealed after 5pm GMT, and it will be up to Guardians to do the hard work as Bungie rarely ever provides clues beforehand. Trials now boast a seven-win challenge, which will be available from Saint-14, and provides the Adept Flawless loot. Reputation gain per match has been scaled by the number of round wins on a ticket, and Trials passages are now account scoped. Bungie has confirmed they have reduced the round time to 90 seconds, with each round starting with fresh special ammo. Cross-Play must be enabled to participate, which also requires the purchase of the current yearly expansion. And Bungie has also confirmed its plans to bring more changes to the long-running mode starting with the release of the Witch Queen expansion. A new message from the Destiny 2 development team provided more on how Reputation changes would be implemented in Trials and other modes, with the team confirming in a new statement:

“For Season 16, expect increased Vanguard reputation on completion, activity streak amounts, Nightfall multipliers, and Nightfall completion quality bonuses. Vanguard reputation gain should be approximately twice as fast for most players, with the ability to optimize even faster by playing higher difficulty Nightfalls and utilizing the activity streak more. “Similarly, Trials of Osiris was about 30% slower than anticipated while not having an accelerated gain when higher ranks are achieved. “We also felt like we were not valuing winning rounds enough, especially players getting to 20-round wins and at 7-ticket wins. We have added a small amount of Trials Reputation at match-end for every round won in that match, which increases based on how many ticket wins a player has. “At the top end, each round won awards 21 reputation (up to 105 extra reputation a match). This ideally speeds up Trials reputation gain by 50 per cent or more for players who do not regularly reset their ticket in an attempt to go Flawless. “While we were not able to give an accelerated reputation gain for higher ranks in The Witch Queen for technical reasons, look for more news on that sometime later in the year! (Also, here’s a quick preview of a returning Trials reward for next Season. There’s another weapon in the pipe, but we’ll leave that for you to discover when Trials returns in The Witch Queen.)”

