Destiny 2 Xur location today: Where is Xur this week?

The big question of where Xur is hanging out what kind of rolls he will be offering will soon be answered.

Bungie is bringing the merchant back to one specific location later today and will be available to visit across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC platforms.

As always, Guardians will have to track him down to one of his usual haunts, including the EDZ, Nessus and The Tower Hangar. New exotic rewards and armour will be available to purchase from Xur until the weekly reset, hosted on Tuesday, February 1.

Xur is expected back in the game at around 5pm GMT with a new list of exotic weapons and Legendary armour pieces. It should also be noted that the Destiny support team will not reveal his final location, and it will be up to Guardians to scope out all of his regular haunts.