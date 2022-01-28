Discover the Legacy of the Bretons in The Elder Scrolls Online’s New Year-Long Saga

Set out on a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure and explore the chivalric culture of the Breton people and the island home of their noble elite in The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle.

Just announced as part of our 2022 Global Reveal, we are thrilled to unveil ESO’s next big saga and supporting releases. The Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure begins with the upcoming Ascending Tide dungeon DLC and continues with the High Isle chapter, now available for pre-purchase on the Xbox Store!

Pre-purchase Now!

Pre-purchase High Isle now and you’ll get immediate access to the Palefrost Elk mount and Palefrost Elk Fawn pet (Palefrost Elk Fawn pet available with pre-purchases until April 4, 2022) in addition to a host of pre-order rewards at launch. Even better, if you pre-purchase The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle, you’ll also get immediate access to the ESO base game and ALL previous chapters!

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle arrives on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles June 21.

Welcome to the Systres Archipelago

The High Isle chapter will take you a brand-new location in the Elder Scrolls series: the Systres Archipelago, where you’ll have an opportunity to venture into the regions of High Isle and Amenos. There, you can experience the bountiful tropical atoll surrounded by stunning white cliffs that makes up the ancient home of the Breton elite.

On High Isle and Amenos, you’ll have an opportunity to immerse yourselves in the chivalric Breton society and uncover the hidden histories and lore of this proud martial people. Throughout your adventures you must also investigate the emergence of a sinister new organization, the Ascendant Order, that threatens to condemn all of Tamriel to unending war.

In addition to the main storyline, you’ll also discover no shortage of unique stand-alone quests, a new PvE Trial, two brand new companions, new World Bosses, Delves, Public Dungeons, and a host of unique rewards including achievements, collectibles, and more — plenty to keep an adventurer like you busy!

Play a Hand of Tales of Tribute

Along with the new zone and storyline, the High Isle chapter also introduces a new in-game system: Tales of Tribute. A tavern card game, Tales of Tribute allows you to compete against your fellow players and NPCs in a unique experience that is completely new to ESO and the Elder Scrolls series.

As you travel Tamriel’s taverns and play, you’ll can climb the leaderboards and unlock additional decks, upgrade your cards, and earn a whole suite of unique collectibles as rewards. Every adventurer needs some time to unwind and relax after a hard day’s questing, why not find your local tavern and play a hand of Tales of Tribute?

New Companions

Explore High Isle and the rest of Tamriel with new adventuring buddies that will assist you in combat. Unlock the two new Companions by finding and completing their associated quests within the Systres Archipelago.

Fighting alongside your Companion will improve their effectiveness and taking favorable actions will build rapport. As you earn their trust and strengthen your bonds of fellowship, your Companion may share personal quests with you. You may also give them Companion-specific gear and customize them in a wide variety of ways, including setting their abilities, mounts, costumes, outfits, and more.

Don’t forget, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle launches on June 21 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-purchase High Isle now for immediate access to the Palefrost Elk mount and Palefrost Elk Fawn pet (Palefrost Elk Fawn pet available with pre-purchases until April 4, 2022), plus unique bonus rewards at launch. Keep an eye out for more on the Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure and High Isle chapter in the coming months — we’ll see you in Tamriel!

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Collector's Edition Bethesda Softworks ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ $ 79.99 Get it now

• High Isle (New for 2022)

• Blackwood

• Greymoor

• Elsweyr

• Summerset

• Morrowind A brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure! Experience a world without limits with The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Collector’s Edition and get access to the Base Game and all Chapters:• High Isle (New for 2022)• Blackwood• Greymoor• Elsweyr• Summerset• Morrowind Pre-purchase now to begin your adventure immediately in the Base Game or previous Chapters and gain instant access to the Palefrost Elk Mount and Palefrost Elk Fawn Pet*. Claim pre-purchase rewards in addition to these exclusive Collector’s Edition items at launch:

• Amenos Ornaug

• Balfiera Senche Cub

• Ascendant Knight Outfit Style

• Hoard of the Schemers Memento

• High Isle Emote Pack

• And Previous Collector’s Edition Rewards! ULTIMATE FREEDOM—Create your ultimate RPG character, play solo or adventure with friends, and determine your fate in an ever-expanding world. With no level restrictions, go anywhere at any time in a truly open world. In The Elder Scrolls Online, the choice is yours. CHOOSE YOUR ADVENTURE—Begin your adventures in Tamriel wherever you like: emerge from Coldharbour in the Base Game, battle Dragons in the Elsweyr Chapter, or face the Prince of Destruction, Mehrunes Dagon, in Blackwood. All content is immediately accessible for new players, and you can switch adventures whenever you like. INCLUDES LATEST CHAPTER: HIGH ISLE—Set out on a brand-new Elder Scrolls journey and uncover an epic storytelling experience told across three DLCs and the High Isle Chapter in the Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure. A tale of chivalric honor and political upheaval set within the stunning Systres Archipelago awaits. *Palefrost Elk Fawn Pet available with pre-purchases until April 4, 2022.

Related:

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Xbox Wire