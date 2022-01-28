‘Janet Jackson’ tells the singer’s story, but it’s clear who’s in control

To be fair, plenty of celebrities have been the subject of mostly adoring documentaries, and Jackson has the musical resume to justify such adulation. But few artists come with as much family baggage and history, from the domineering nature of patriarch Joe to the allegations against her brother Michael (detailed in the 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland”), whose shadow, it’s noted, also hovered over her even as she achieved solo stardom.

Jackson explains the “why now” aspect of this two-night Lifetime presentation (only the first half was made available) by saying, “It’s just something that needs to be done.” The timing comes after a New York Times documentary about the singer’s Super Bowl “wardrobe malfunction,” which highlighted the unfairness of that event and its aftermath in a way that was highly sympathetic to Jackson.

While the opportunity to hear from the youngest sibling of the musically gifted Jackson family brings with it a treasure trove of footage (some previously unseen) and flood of memories, director Benjamin Hirsch appears to be operating within clear parameters that won’t allow for ruffling too many feathers.

Discussing Joe, for example, Jackson says during the opening part that her parents “disciplined all of us,” adding, “Obviously, it worked.” Yet that gives short shrift to the details of her brothers dropping him as their manager, which allowed Joe to focus on Janet before she declared her independence, launching a pair of chart-topping smashes with “Control” and “Rhythm Nation 1814.”