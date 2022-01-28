Marks & Spencer introduces brand new shopping experience starting today

Stephen Langford, Director of M&S.com said: “It’s a global trend that responds to how customers are using social media – we all know how much more we’re scrolling and engaging with video content – at home, or on the go.

“Live shopping puts our experts front and centre and gives them the ideal platform to share the M&S point of difference – in terms of both quality, design and innovation features.”

M&S has already carried out three trial events which it says were well received.

One customer who took part in the trial commented: “It was great to hear about the range and see some pieces I may not have known about.

