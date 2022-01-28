Oklahoma death row inmate who requested firing squad is executed by lethal injection

The execution of Donald Grant “was carried out with zero complications” at 10:16 a.m., state Attorney General John O’Connor said in a statement.

In October 2021 the state resumed executions by lethal injection, after a lengthy hiatus following a botched execution in 2014.

Grant and another death row inmate, Gilbert Postelle, had asked a federal judge to intervene and allow their executions by firing squad rather than lethal injection. The judge denied the preliminary injunction.

Grant’s lawyers appealed to the US Supreme Court for a stay, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh denied the application.