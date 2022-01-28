Piers Morgan backs Joanna Lumley over rant at people claiming sadness is ‘mental illness’

Brian Ellam added: “Ok, but please don’t underestimate real depression. I’ve just lost an incredibly talented and humble musician, former student and close friend because this horrible disease convinced him the world was better off without him.”

Kate Stewart commented: “You criticise people being open about their mental health and wellbeing and addressing the causes of their negative situations – that’s what resilience is. Resilience isn’t burying your head in the sand, grinning and bearing it.”

Meanwhile, Martin Sinclair argued: “Bad sh** will happen in all our lives. We are defined by how we choose to let those moments affect us. We have the power of choice to be a victim or to pick ourselves up, ask for help if needed and never give up!”

LouLou1511 added: “She is right, I’ve been ‘low’ and had a period of clinical depression and there is a vast difference. If you ever think life is tough watch #portraitsoftheholocaust and your problems will pale into insignificance.”

Watch Isabel Oakeshott’s interview with Joanna Lumley here.

If you’re struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email [email protected] or visit their site to find your local branch.

