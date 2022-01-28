Play in a Song in The Longest Road on Earth

Have you ever wanted to play in a song? The developers over at Brainwash Gang were asking themselves this very question which led to the birth of The Longest Road on Earth!

The Longest Road on Earth is a deeply personal and meditative narrative title. Play in the songs of four short stories featuring stripped down mechanics and no words. Each story is up for interpretation – what story lives inside you for each character and the world around them?

Honestly, there is so much to love about this game, but the main point of interest I want to point to is the game’s soundtrack. Over 20+ songs have been handcrafted for The Longest Road on Earth by the sound design team at Brainwash Gang. Whether speaking to the loss of love, the joy found in everyday occurrences, or even the grind of a commute to work, The Longest Road on Earth will speak to everyone who walks down the road it leads. To get prepared for this emotional journey, you can now listen to the whole soundtrack on Spotify and you can watch VOD of our live concert on YouTube.

Each chapter, of which there are four in total, follows the everyday, relatable lives of an animalistic character – a rural mouse-woman longing for someone or something more, an urban fox-man holding up two jobs for an unseen goal, a bear and bird working on opposite sides of a towering shipping company, and a small moose discovering the world around him (or at least, that’s what I took from it!). With no text to get in the way, players can put themselves in the steps of our protagonists and formulate their own theories as to the backgrounds of each of the main characters.

The four stories enclosed in The Longest Road on Earth are teased out with the use of carefully-crafted, pixel-art graphics and subtle clues as to how the characters relate to the world around them. I mean, just look at that food!

Walking down The Longest Road on Earth will only take you two hours, and it’s worth every step and it’s available now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on the Xbox Store. Let us know the stories you pull from The Longest Road on Earth by tweeting at us @rawfurygames or join our Discord!

🎵 I’ve been walking for a while, there’s a hundred miles left to go… left to go. 🎵

