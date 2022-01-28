PlayStation Plus February 2022: PS4 and PS5 deals you don’t want to miss
Next week, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download a brand new selection of titles on PS4 and PS5.
Sony has confirmed that the entire lineup will include EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.
All of these will be available to download, starting on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, with some limitations in place.
Sony has confirmed that Planet Coaster will only be available to those with a PlayStation 5 console.
But even before all this happens, there are still some existing deals worth checking out before the big PlayStation Plus February update.
Exclusive PS Plus deals are already available on the PlayStation Store and include some exciting price cuts.
The Yakuza Remastered Collection has been reduced to 50% off, while PS5 gamers can pre-order FAR: Changing Tides with 10% off.
Other deals include price reductions on Detroit: Become Human, Jurassic World, and Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition.
Dirt 5
Conquer stunning global routes and drive an iconic roster of cars in an amplified off-road racing experience. Let loose in the boldest off-road racing experience ever, with a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, online multiplayer*, Playgrounds creator mode and more. Blaze a trail on global tracks, covering gravel, ice, snow and sand, with cars ranging from rally icons to trucks, to GT heroes. Race on over 70 routes across 10 global locations – from New York’s frozen East River, to the glimmer of Norway’s Northern Lights.
Deep Rock Galactic
Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy.
