Prince Charles health: The condition causing the royal’s ‘puffy’ and ‘swollen’ limbs

PRINCE CHARLES was seen with his wife Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, as they carried out their first overseas tour since the pandemic began, just before Christmas. It was while the royal couple were in Jordan that the Prince also commented on his ageing mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the state of her health since her stay in hospital. Insisting that the monarch was “all right”, it was the photos of the trip where the Prince’s ongoing health problem can be noticed.

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Daily Express :: Health Feed