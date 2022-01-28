Robert Lewandowski Bio: Career, Wife, Club & Net Worth

Guest post by Emma Johnson

How crazy are you for soccer? Well, if you are that crazy and watch every important match of the day, then we are pretty sure that Robert Lewandowski is a common name for you.

He is a proud football player of Poland who has contributed a lot to the world of soccer. Robert is one of the best football players in the world who actively plays for the team Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski

This proud number nine has many shocking records that will interest you and make you more interested in football.

Similarly, in this article about the remarkable footballer, Robert Lewandowski, we will know about his depth biography starting with quick facts.

Quick Facts: Robert Lewandowski

Celebrated Name Robert Lewandowski Age 32 years old Nick Name Robert, The Pole Birth Name Robert Lewandowski Date of Birth August 21, 1988 Gender Male Profession Football Player Place of Birth Warsaw, Poland Nationality Polish Birth Nation Poland Ethnicity White Horoscope Leo Marital Status Married Spouse Anna Lewandowska (2013) Children KlaraLewandowska and Laura Lewandowska Father Krzysztof Lewandowski Mother Iwona Lewandowski Siblings Milena Lewandowska Brothers None Religion Catholic Height 6’1″ or 1.85m Weight 81 kg or 178 pounds Eye Color Black Hair Color Brown Net Worth $85 Million Source of Income Football Player Sexual Orientation Straight Education School of Education in Sport Social Media of Robert Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Early Life and Parents of Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski, a legendary football player, was born on August 21, 1988, in a beautiful place in Warsaw, Poland. He is the second child of Krzysztof Lewandowski (Father) and Iwona Lewandowski (Mother).

His father, Krzysztof, was a former football player and judo champion whose sporting genes are currently flowing on the blood of Robert Lewandowski.

Similarly, his mother was a volleyball player and president at PartyzantLeszno. Robert grew up with his sister, Milena, who is in the U-21 championship.

Robert belongs to the white/polish ethnic groups as both of his parents belong to Poland. He believes in the Catholic religion along with his parents and sibling.

Talking about his education, he pursues his education from the School of Education in Sports, focusing on and carving his future for his football career.

Since his early life, Robert has been a bright student in sports.

Age, Height, and Body Measurement

Legendary Polish football player Robert Lewandowski is currently living in his early 30’s, i.e., 31 years old with his wife and two beautiful children.

The Zodiac sign of Robert is Leo, representing his personality as ardent, kind, charming, open-handed, and a person with a great sense of humor.

He has an average body height of 6 feet and 1 inch, i.e., 185cm, talking about his physical appearance. Also, he weighs around 81kg, i.e., 176 pounds.

Also, he is blessed with a pair of black eyes and brown hair color.

Career Life of Robert Lewandowski

The journey of this Legendary football player began in Poland’s 2nd division league. He quickly progressed to the first league and into the international leagues with his impressive talent and skills.

Lech Poznan signed him for 1.5 million zlotys, making him available in the UEFA Championship league. Robert scored an impressive 18 goals in only 42 matches in his early career.

Likewise, with his fantastic play in the UEFA Championship league, many bigger clubs had an eye on signing Robert, which he did after signing with the German club Borussia Dortmund.

Robert made his debut against Schalke 04, scoring his first goal to the club in 2010. With the massive contribution of Lewandowski, Dortmund was able to lift the Bundesliga title for two consecutive seasons.

But is it one of the successful teams in England? Find out!

With that effort and contribution, he was praised as the best Polish Player in the season, 2011-12.

Career Highlights

The rise of Lewandowski began after he scored four goals in a single match and the semi-finals of the Champion League against Real Madrid.

With that goals, Dortmund progressed into the Champion League finals against their country rival, Bayern Munich, but sadly were defeated with a 2-1 loss.

After one more season with Borussia Dortmund, Robert was signed to Bayern Munich in a free transfer, creating chaos and frustrations over the fans.

However, after the transfer, Robert became invincible and began to break several goal-scoring records of the club and the country. He became the top scorer of Bundesliga three times in a row.

Also, Bayern Munich was able to win the league title four times in a row after the transfer of brilliant Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski.

Similarly, the most frightening record of Lewandowski is to score five goals under 9 minutes against VFL Wolfsburg in the season, 2015-16.

Career Records

Robert is the only football player who made 4 Guinness World Records in a single match.

His record holds the most goals by a substitute player in the Bundesliga, the fastest hat-trick, four and five goals in the exact ongoing match.

Also, in the same season, he completed with 42 goals in only 52 games which is an absolute genius.

Robert Lewandowski with his Awards

The game against Bayern Munich and VFL Wolfsburg is still fresh in every fan’s mind who watched the match live and had the opportunity to inspect the magic of Robert Lewandowski.

He was praised by every Bayern player and fan, along with German legend Miroslav Klose. The German fans will never forget his record-breaking match.

Robert Lewandowski Style of Play

Lewandowski is one of the best center-forward and one of the best soccer players in the world with accurate finishing. He can also be named the goal-scoring machine, which he proves in most matches.

Likewise, Robert possesses almost every quality that a center-forward and football player shall have, height, strength, pace, balance, and quick movements.

Robert is also excellent in gameplay and supports his teammates with pinpoint accuracy passes.

Thanks to his outstanding hard work, fitness, dedication, and discipline, Robert has been a source of inspiration for many players.

Robert Lewandowski International Career

A proud Polish football player made his international debut against Belarus. However, Robert scored his first international goal against San Marino to seal a victory of 2-0.

Not to mention that he has over 110 caps for his international games with 66 goals until the date. The Pole is the best player in the country with a proud number 9 jersey.

Personal Life of Robert Lewandowski

Proud of Poland, Robert Lewandowski met his life partner, Anna Stachurska, in Warsaw while attending a seminar on sports.

After dating a while, this beautiful couple got happily married to karate-player Anna on the 22nd of June, 2013. The marriage ceremony was held in the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Robert Lewandowski and his wife, Anna

Robert and Anna were blessed with their first child, Klara Lewandowska, in 2017 and then with their second child, Laura Lewandowska.

His beautiful family currently resides in Munich, having a luxurious lifestyle.

Endorsements and Philanthropic

Kind-hearted and with good initiative, Robert and his wife, Anna, support Children’s Memorial Health Institute with donations.

Although he is a big celebrity today, Robert never acts and frequently visits his hometown for several functions like charity programs.

Not only that, but this Polish star also serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, which clearly shows how helpful and kind-hearted Lewandowski is.

However, to help the people in need, Robert and his wife donated 1 Million pounds to fight against COVID-19. His Munich teammates Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka started a fund, and We Kick Corona.

Similarly, the fund was successfully collected from players like Leroy Sane, ThiloKehrer, Jonathan Tah, Lukas Klostermann, Philipp Lahm, Julian Brandt, etc.

Robert Lewandowski | Net Worth

This Polish center-forward has a total net worth of around $85 million, an impressive number in millions.

During his reign at Bayern Munich, Robert earned around $13.5 Million while earning an extra $15 Million after his contract renewal.

Transfer Value

Talking about his transfer market value since his career started, he signed Lech Poznan for 342k pounds and then went to Borussia Dortmund for 4.25 Million pounds.

Similarly, with his brilliant play on Dortmund, Lewandowski was transferred free of cost to Bayern Munich. But during 2018, his market value increased to 81 Million pounds.

However, the recent transfer market value of Lewandowski is around 63 Million pounds which is also an astonishing number.

Social Media Presence

Instagram: 23.6 Million Followers

Twitter: 1.8 Million Followers

Facebook: 23 Million Followers

Frequently Asked Questions

With which team did Robert score record-breaking 5 goals?

Robert Lewandowski scored record-breaking 5 goals against VFL Wolfsburg in September 2015.