Sand Meets Snow in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Summary The Winter Event in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will end on February 8.

Part 2 of the Winter Event in NGS is underway and includes different special rewards.

During the Winter Event, there will also be a World Trial taking place, where players can take part in a scavenger hunt for special items and boosts.

Winter has arrived in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis! Snow is falling across planet Halpha, from the Aelio to the Retem Region, and Central City is decorated with seasonal décor! Part 1 of the Winter Event began on January 12 and Part 2 is underway this week. There’s still plenty of time to get in on the action, as the event doesn’t end until February 8.

As with previous Seasonal Events, special enemies can be found throughout both the Exploration and Battle Sectors. It’s easy to tell these enemies apart, as they are marked with special symbols. Exterminating these enemies (and special Rappies) will award you Seasonal Points, which can be exchanged with ARKS Phenomenologist Xiandy in Central or Retem City. She’ll also have a few Limited-Time Tasks for you to complete, after which you’ll receive special rewards.

During the event, there are also special seasonal Daily and Weekly Tasks which can reward Seasonal Points as well as cosmetic items! To find out what you need to do, check the Limited-Time tab of your Task List. Seasonal Points can be exchanged for all kinds of goodies at Xiandy’s Exchange Shop, such as a new Winter Form for your Mag, Star Gems, or an enhanced Wind Element weapon from the Tempesta Weapon Series. These 5-star rarity weapons are great for action throughout the Retem Region, as many of the enemies are weak to the Wind Element. Xiandy also offers material items and Augments to power up your gear.

Central City has been decorated to celebrate the winter season, and part of that includes Mischief Symbols, which are special holographs hidden throughout the city. Find all of them to complete a special Limited-Time Task. In addition to hunting down these symbols, there is also a new seasonal gathering item to find. Collect these special items and feed them to a Seasonal Region Mag to earn extra points towards regional and personal boosts. After all, everyone could use a boost to their Rare Item Drop Rate!

