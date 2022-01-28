Sarah Beeny leaves fans taken aback with family news amid New Life in the Country backlash

Sarah Beeny has left her fans taken aback after sharing some exciting family news. The star of Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country, 50, left viewers in shock after sharing the news following backlash she received after the popular Channel 4 programme was recently slammed by some critics.

In view of her 143,900 followers, Sarah responded to a social media user who was shocked to find out that the two members of band Entitled Sons were Sarah’s sons. Twitter user @mypainfulli_f_e asked the property guru: “No. Way. Are they your sons? Wow!” Sarah replied enthusiastically: “Yup!” (sic) The mother-of-four later shared a post celebrating as her son’s hit reached number one. READ MORE: Amanda Mealing issues apology after hinting BBC return

She said, in full: “Made me laugh too when they thought of it!! “It’s made me smile a lot at some of the tweets on here too!!! Xxx” The tweet was sent out to Sarah’s 143,600 followers and also sparked some more compliments for the show. @KiKimiles1 put: “I love the band name and I really loved the way Billy (I think it was?) said ‘well, they’re all going to be saying it anyway, so let’s get in there first!’ Brilliant!”

