Warner Music Group to launch musical virtual concert in The Sandbox metaverse – The Indian Express

If there is one word that we hear more and more today, it is Metaverse and non-fungible-tokens (NFTs). And the latest to make entry into the metaverse and NFT world is Warner Music Group (WMG) with a music-focused theme park in The Sandbox, the company announced Thursday. WMG is the owner of popular music properties, including record labels Atlantic, Elektra ,Warner Records, and Parlophone.

The virtual theme park will feature concerts and musical experiences from the music company’s star-studded roster of artists, which includes Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa and Cardi B, according to the press release.

“Our partnership with The Sandbox adds a new layer of possibility in the metaverse, with the ownership of virtual real estate. As a first-mover, Warner Music has secured the equivalent of beachfront property in the metaverse. On the LAND, we’ll develop persistent, immersive social music experiences that defy real-world limitations and allow our artists and their fans to engage like never before.” Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development at Warner Music Group, said in a blog post.

The Sandbox will also be hosting a virtual land sale for fans to purchase concert properties in March. Sandbox says that it the latest corporate foray into the immersive experiences.

“We’re shaping the Sandbox as a fun entertainment destination where creators, fans, and players can enjoy first-of-a-kind immersive experiences and be more closely connected to their favorite musical artists through NFTs. This strategic partnership with Warner Music Group brings the open metaverse one step forward in the direction of fan-owned and community-driven initiatives — the possibilities are very exciting.” Sébastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox.

Warner Music Group joins over 200 existing partnerships including The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, and CryptoKitties

Recently, several international music artists have experimented with virtual performances such as Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and even Marshmello. More recently, in India music label T-Series also announced its entry into the metaverse in partnership with Hungama Digital.