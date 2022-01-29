Summary After coming to Xbox, the sweetest brawl game gets a cool update

Private online matches can be customized

Prove that you are the strongest gummy!

Have you been playing A Gummy’s Life since it came to Xbox in September? If you haven’t, we’re sorry to tell you, you have been missing out on this amazingly sweet local and online multiplayer. The game allows you to fight your friends to the death in different arenas: the last man standing will prove to be the sweetest gummy.

But if you have been playing and enjoying the game already, you probably noticed that the online mode had a few restrictions, and, like many other players, you surely wished that local match customization options were also available in the online version. Well, we’ve got some amazing news! Your concerns have been heard, and we have finally brought you one of the most asked-for updates: private online matches can finally be customized!

You can now set up your online games to get the best experience: select the game mode you want to play the most from all three available: Free for all, Hot Potato or King of the Hill, and fight in any of the maps, since all are finally open to use, up to ten-map rounds!

This new update allows you to get the most out of the online services, so that you can play with your friends from the comfort of your home just as if you were playing next to each other. You will also be able to enjoy crossplay to the max, which is in the game since its release.

The newest patch also adds the option to set your language in the game as Korean, and fixes other small bugs and problems to make the gaming experience even greater.

So, what are you waiting for? There is no better time to enjoy this sweet game: set a match and prove once and for all who is the sweetest gummy among your friends!

