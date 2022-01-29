Daniels to Avenatti in court: ‘You lied to me, that’s not respectful’

Avenatti, on trial for allegedly stealing nearly $ 300,000 in book advance payments from adult-film actress Daniels, is representing himself, and Judge Jesse Furman several times stepped in during sharp exchanges.

Prosecutors allege that Avenatti — who helped negotiate the $ 800,000 advance for her October 2018 book, “Full Disclosure” — defrauded her by instructing her literary agent to send two of the four installments of the book advance to an account controlled by him, rather than directly to Daniels.

He allegedly sent a fabricated letter to the agent with a manufactured signature from Daniels redirecting book advance payments from Daniels’ account to another account he controlled without her knowledge, prosecutors say.

At one point, when Avenatti asked if Daniels told the government during pretrial interviews that he was typically “nice and respectful,” his former client said, “You lied to me, that’s not respectful.”