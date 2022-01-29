Flag Day REVIEW: Sean and Dylan Penn star in this heavy family drama

Sadly, while it serves as a solid showreel for his actor daughter Dylan Penn, the flowery direction stops it from gripping or moving its audience.

Over 100 ponderous minutes, Jennifer (Penn Jr) repeatedly forgives her useless dad (Penn Sr) as he lies, runs away and embarks on increasingly ludicrous schemes.

While Dylan’s charismatic, pared-down performance reminded me of her actress mum Robin Wright, Penn just reminded me of his shouty, showy self.

If you fast forward the arty montages, you can probably get through this in half an hour.