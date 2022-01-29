John Wayne: The Searchers set revelation that left John Ford ‘speechless, he turned white’

John Wayne and John Ford collaborated on some of the Hollywood Golden Age’s best-loved Westerns from She Wore a Yellow Ribbon to Rio Grande. But perhaps their most famous was 1956’s The Searchers, in which Duke played a Civil War veteran spending years searching for his abducted niece played by Natalie Wood. Still a student in high school at the time, Wayne and co-star Jeffrey Hunter had to pick her up and take her to set on a number of occasions.

Shot in Ford’s favoured Monument Valley, part of the Navajo territory on the Arizona/Utah state line, temperatures during filming could reach heights of 49°C (120°F).

The director was brilliant and eccentric, chewing through the corners of a dozen handkerchiefs while smoking a pipe each day. He also discouraged chatting and bad language in front of women and insisted on an Earl Grey tea break each afternoon.

Maureen O’Hara, who worked on five movies with him said in 2004: “He was a genius. He was the finest director any of us ever worked with, and we were proud to work with him and work for him. We realised that he was bad-tempered and awful but we accepted it and forgave him… He was abusive if it suited him and what he was after. I used to watch him and think, ‘Oh, he’s after something.’”

With such a reputation for anger, Reverend Captain Clayton star Ward Bond found himself in a situation on The Searchers set one day in which he barely managed to escape the filmmaker’s wrath.