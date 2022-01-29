Joni Mitchell says she will follow Neil Young by removing her music from Spotify due to vaccine misinformation

“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” the Canadian musician wrote in a statement posted on her website Friday. “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Mitchell’s move comes after Young requested his managers and record label order the immediate removal of all his songs from Spotify, due to vaccine misinformation propagated by comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan.

In a now-deleted statement on his website, Rolling Stone reported that 76-year-old Young said the consequences were “potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread,” adding, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Mitchell, known for her songs “Big Yellow Taxi” and “A Case of You,” also cited an open letter to Spotify published earlier this month by a coalition of scientists and medical professionals requesting the implementation of an anti-misinformation policy.