Kansas woman led female ISIS battalion in Syria, prosecutors say

Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, was apprehended in Syria earlier and was transferred to FBI custody Friday, according to the criminal complaint and a Saturday news release from the Department of Justice. Fluke-Ekren allegedly wanted to recruit operatives to attack a US college campus and is accused of discussing a terrorist attack on a shopping mall, the Justice Department statement says.

“To conduct the attack, Fluke-Ekren allegedly explained that she could go to a shopping mall in the United States, park a vehicle full of explosives in the basement or parking garage level of the structure, and detonate the explosives in the vehicle with a cell phone triggering device,” the statement said.

The complaint was filed under seal in 2019 but made public Saturday after Fluke-Ekren was brought back to the US from Syria to face charges, according to the news release.

While in Syria, Fluke-Ekren was also appointed, prosecutors say, to lead and train women and children to use AK-47 assault rifles, grenades and suicide belts for ISIS starting in 2016.