There are endless possibilities in NBA 2K22, especially when it comes to customizing your look and experimenting with your MyTeam roster. Every Season, new rewards such as apparel, animations and exclusive MyTeam goodies are added to keep things feeling fresh. With so many tempting outfit combinations and rare MyTeam packs available, it’s natural to want to go on a shopping spree, but that takes VC. Earning VC in-game can be accomplished by completing challenges and receiving your MyCareer game checks, or getting lucky at the Daily Spin, but you can always add more to your wallet at the Microsoft Store — and now is a great time to snag some.

Right now, you can head over to the Microsoft Store and take advantage of a 20% sale on all VC products! For a limited time, you can capitalize on some great savings. You know that MyTeam pack you’ve been eyeing? Or those shoes that will be the envy of your friends? It’s time to treat yourself and your MyPlayer while the offer lasts.

Season 4 is live and loaded with exclusive new content, waiting to be purchased, such as the MyTeam Beasts pack, featuring Galaxy Opal Giannis Antetokounmpo, Galaxy Opal Anthony Davis, Galaxy Opal Ja Morant, and Pink Diamond LaMelo Ball. Snag the Beasts pack, rip it open, and start terrorizing the community with some of the most lethal forces in the league. The sky’s the limit for you and your MyTeam, even more so when you cop the Hunt 4 Glory Soaring pack, containing some of the best dunkers and high-flyers the game has to offer. Take flight with Galaxy Opal Donovan Mitchell, Pink Diamond Billy Cunningham, Diamond Chris Andersen, Amethyst Obi Toppin, and Ruby Eric Bledsoe. Both the Beasts pack and the Hunt 4 Glory pack are available for one week only, so act now!

NBA 2K22 offers a plethora of realistic content to bring your hoop dreams to life, but there are a few exceptions. Season 4’s biggest reward probably isn’t something you’d be able to own in real life—unless you’re Mike Tyson. Awaiting you at Level 40 is a pet tiger of your very own, complementing you as a trusty companion. Check out the Year of the Tiger and more in the latest Season of NBA 2K22 — and don’t forget to stop by the Microsoft Store for the 20% sale on VC products!

NBA 2K22 puts the entire basketball universe in your hands. PLAY NOW in real NBA and WNBA environments against authentic teams and players. Build your own dream team in MyTEAM with today's stars and yesterday's legends. Live out your own pro journey in MyCAREER and experience your personal rise to the NBA. Flex your management skills as a powerful Executive in MyGM and MyLEAGUE. Anyone, anywhere can hoop in NBA 2K22.

New tactical offense meets an overhauled defense for a more competitive and immersive NBA 2K22. Add skill-based dribbling, shooting, dunking, and alley-oops to your bag of moves, and counter them with ferocious new blocks and contests on the other end of the court. ALL ABOARD THE CRUISE

Set sail for the high seas in the all-new 2K22 Neighborhood, made for Xbox One. Create your perfect MyPLAYER, level up for rewards, and express yourself through both your game and your style. YOUR DREAM TEAM

Collect, craft, and hoop in the ultimate NBA fantasy competition: NBA 2K22 MyTEAM. Build your dream lineup of NBA stars and legends across any era, and explore game-changing evolutions to the MyTEAM experience – each addition introduced Season after Season. NEW SEASONS, NEW DISCOVERIES

Kick off the start of 2022 with some fireworks and hoops to celebrate Season 4 and the Year of the Tiger. Harness the eye of the tiger and unleash it on the courts. You’ll have to earn your stripes, so prepare for the hunt and be ready to pounce.

STEP YOUR GAME UP

New tactical offense meets an overhauled defense for a more competitive and immersive NBA 2K22. Add skill-based dribbling, shooting, dunking, and alley-oops to your bag of moves, and counter them with ferocious new blocks and contests on the other end of the court.

New tactical offense meets an overhauled defense for a more competitive and immersive NBA 2K22. Add skill-based dribbling, shooting, dunking, and alley-oops to your bag of moves, and counter them with ferocious new blocks and contests on the other end of the court. YOUR JOURNEY, YOUR CITY

MyCAREER and an all-new City become one in a groundbreaking 2K22 experience. Embark on your personal journey to the pros – a sprawling MyCAREER life – ALL within the City. Forge your own path in college, the NBA G League, or even by jumping straight to the NBA. Be a pro off-the-court by growing your personal brand in the music industry, fashion world, and more. And of course, ball out against the best and fiercest MyPLAYERs in the most vibrant and competitive basketball community in the world. YOUR DREAM TEAM

Collect, craft, and hoop in the ultimate NBA fantasy competition: NBA 2K22 MyTEAM. Build your dream lineup of NBA stars and legends across any era, and explore game-changing evolutions to the MyTEAM experience – each addition introduced over multiple Seasons. NEW SEASONS, NEW DISCOVERIES

Kick off the start of 2022 with some fireworks and hoops to celebrate Season 4 and the Year of the Tiger. Harness the eye of the tiger and unleash it on the courts. You’ll have to earn your stripes, so prepare for the hunt and be ready to pounce.

BE PART OF A HUGE HOOPS COMMUNITY

Whether in the City (for Xbox Series X|S) or in the Neighborhood (for Xbox One), live out your basketball life in the biggest and most vibrant hoops community in the world. With your MyPLAYER, put in the work, rep up, and dominate the courts. You can train in the Gatorade Training Facility, pick up the latest gear at SWAG'S, and compete throughout the year in diverse Events. Be the baller you want to be in NBA 2K's own basketball hub.

New tactical offense meets an overhauled defense for a more competitive and immersive NBA 2K22. Add skill-based dribbling, shooting, dunking, and alley-oops to your bag of moves, and counter them with ferocious new blocks and contests on the other end of the court. BE PART OF A HUGE HOOPS COMMUNITY

Whether in the City (for Xbox Series X|S) or in the Neighborhood (for Xbox One), live out your basketball life in the biggest and most vibrant hoops community in the world. With your MyPLAYER, put in the work, rep up, and dominate the courts. You can train in the Gatorade Training Facility, pick up the latest gear at SWAG’S, and compete throughout the year in diverse Events. Be the baller you want to be in NBA 2K’s own basketball hub. YOUR DREAM TEAM

Collect, craft, and hoop in the ultimate NBA fantasy competition: NBA 2K22 MyTEAM. Build your dream lineup of NBA stars and legends across any era, and explore game-changing evolutions to the MyTEAM experience – each addition introduced Season after Season. NEW SEASONS, NEW DISCOVERIES

In NBA 2K22, every Season brings fresh opportunities to reap new rewards. Whether in MyTEAM or MyCAREER, compete against the best and discover what amazing rewards each new Season has in store. This edition includes:

• NBA 2K22 for Xbox One

• NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S – A New Generation NBA 2K Experience

• 10,000 MyTEAM Points

• 10 MyTEAM Tokens

• Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

• 22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

• Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

• Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

• 10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

• 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

• 4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

• MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

• Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

YOUR DREAM TEAM

Collect, craft, and hoop in the ultimate NBA fantasy competition: NBA 2K22 MyTEAM. Build your dream lineup of NBA stars and legends across any era, and explore game-changing evolutions to the MyTEAM experience – each addition introduced Season after Season.

New tactical offense meets an overhauled defense for a more competitive and immersive NBA 2K22. Add skill-based dribbling, shooting, dunking, and alley-oops to your bag of moves, and counter them with ferocious new blocks and contests on the other end of the court. BE PART OF A HUGE HOOPS COMMUNITY

Whether in the City (for Xbox Series X|S) or in the Neighborhood (for Xbox One), live out your basketball life in the biggest and most vibrant hoops community in the world. With your MyPLAYER, put in the work, rep up, and dominate the courts. You can train in the Gatorade Training Facility, pick up the latest gear at SWAG’S, and compete throughout the year in diverse Events. Be the baller you want to be in NBA 2K’s own basketball hub. YOUR DREAM TEAM

Collect, craft, and hoop in the ultimate NBA fantasy competition: NBA 2K22 MyTEAM. Build your dream lineup of NBA stars and legends across any era, and explore game-changing evolutions to the MyTEAM experience – each addition introduced Season after Season. NEW SEASONS, NEW DISCOVERIES

In NBA 2K22, every Season brings fresh opportunities to reap new rewards. Whether in MyTEAM or MyCAREER, compete against the best and discover what amazing rewards each new Season has in store. This edition includes:

• NBA 2K22 for Xbox One

• NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S – A New Generation NBA 2K Experience

• 100K VC

• 10K MyTEAM Points

• 10 MyTEAM Tokens

• Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

• 22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

• Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

• Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

• 10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

• 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

• 4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

• MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

• Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

All copyrights for this article are reserved to Xbox Wire