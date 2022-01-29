Next James Bond: Tom Hardy’s fate sealed by British actor’s popularity spike

The Bridgerton hunk currently still has the top of the Bond list with an incredible 11/4 from Ladbrokes. Although he has been a favourite for some time, he has previously explained how he is “flattered” by the attention, but nobody has approached him just yet. With that said, a number of huge Hollywood stars are gaining ground in the ever-changing odds. Game of Thrones star Richard Madden is one of those names. He recently had a spike in popularity after starring in the Marvel film Eternals. He now has an eye-watering 8/1 on claiming the role from Craig. But he is joined neck-and-neck by a saucy film star.

Madden is followed by Jamie Dornan, who is best known for playing Christian Grey in 50 Shades of Grey. The Irish actor’s popularity has also been boosted by the release of his new movie Belfast. He now has an incredible 8/1 as well. BBC actor James Norton is just ahead of Dornan and Madden with a powerful 6/1, but a newcomer to the Bond odds has left all the previous actors in his dust: Idris Elba. READ MORE: Next James Bond: ‘New 007 announcement may be as soon as after Oscars’

Just ahead of him is Henry Cavill, the suave British star best known for playing Superman. The internet has recently been abuzz with excitement for the Kal-El actor after he starred in season two of the Netflix show The Witcher. Now the actor has an incredible 5/1 on taking over the role – just a few spots ahead of Elba (for now). Ahead of him is Hardy with an impressive 7/2 – but nobody can beat the frontrunner just yet.

Page retains his top spot at the moment, but it could all be about to change. With Bond boss Barbara Broccoli confirming Elba is in the running, it has also been suggested the actor will be found before the year is out. Deadline writer Justin Kroll recently suggested: “While it’s been crickets on the #BondWatch scene, making it seem like this will be a long process, one source with a couple clients in the mix told me something interesting recently of when a decision may come down the pipeline, “I think we he[ar] who it is after the Oscars.” James Bond No Time To Die is in cinemas, and available to purchase now.

