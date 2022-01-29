North Dakota's longest-serving attorney general dies at 68

“It is with the utmost sadness that the Office of Attorney General announces that Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem passed away unexpectedly on Friday January 28, 2022. He was 68,” the release said.

The office said funeral arrangements are pending. A cause of death was not provided.

“We know Wayne was a widely respected and well-known public figure, but we ask that his family be allowed time to grieve in private,” the statement said.

According to North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s office, Stenehjem was the longest-serving attorney general in the state’s history, having held the position for 21 years after being elected in 2000. He announced in December that he would not seek another term as attorney general.